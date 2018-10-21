Keller scored twice in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Keller has woken up offensively with back-to-back two-point outings. And with that, he now has five points (three goals, two assists) in seven games. Keller is the 'Yotes offensive leader at just 20 and will be for the next decade. He should be a solid performer over the course of the season, but it's tough for a 20-year-old to carry a whole team.