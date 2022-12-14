Keller notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Keller is starting to pile up points again -- he has three goals and three assists in his last five outings. The 24-year-old is up to 27 points (nine on the power play) through 27 contests this season. He's added 53 shots on net and a minus-8 rating, and he continues to see top-line usage as one of the Coyotes' few true stars.