Keller logged an assist and six shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

Keller set up linemate Nick Schmaltz for a second-period tally. Through nine outings in February, Keller has played very well, logging six goals and nine helpers with a plus-3 rating. The 24-year-old is up to 24 goals, 32 assists, 142 shots on net, 39 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 59 contests overall.