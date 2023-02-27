Keller logged an assist and six shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.
Keller set up linemate Nick Schmaltz for a second-period tally. Through nine outings in February, Keller has played very well, logging six goals and nine helpers with a plus-3 rating. The 24-year-old is up to 24 goals, 32 assists, 142 shots on net, 39 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 59 contests overall.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Pair of points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Reaches 30-assist mark•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Scores twice in shootout loss•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Registers pair of helpers•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Three more points in OT loss•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Racks up three points•