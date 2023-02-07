Keller produced a power-play assist and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Keller helped out on the first of Jakob Chychrun's two goals in the game. This was Keller's first assist since Jan. 8 -- he had four goals over the 11 contests in between his helpers. The 24-year-old's lack of consistency is a little strange, as he's often been one of the Coyotes' more reliable forwards. He's at 18 goals, 42 points (12 on the power play), 118 shots on net, 35 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 51 outings.