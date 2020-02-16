Keller registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Keller had the secondary helper on Phil Kessel's tally in the third period. The goal drought is now at 17 games for Keller -- he's managed a paltry four assists in that span. The streaky winger is up to 36 points, 166 shots on goal and 24 PIM through 61 outings.