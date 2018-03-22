Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Sets franchise record Wednesday
Keller picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
With 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) on the season, Keller now holds the Coyotes franchise rookie scoring record, breaking the mark set by Peter Mueller in 2007-08. That ended up being Mueller's best performance in the NHL, but the 19-year-old Keller is likely just getting started on a dynamic career.
