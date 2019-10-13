Keller managed an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Keller dished a pass to Nick Schmaltz for the goal that ultimately forced overtime. With three assists in four games, Keller's resembling the playmaking winger that posted 42 assists and 65 points in 82 contests in 2017-18. He's not afraid to shoot either -- the 21-year-old has 10 shots on goal this season.