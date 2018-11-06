Keller manufactured a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 home loss to the Flyers.

Keller is unsurprisingly leading the Coyotes in points with five goals and just as many helpers through 13 games. A key catalyst behind his early season success has been a shooting percentage of 17.9 -- which is yet another team-best value. Arizona's top-line, power-play forward may be playing with a chip on his shoulder after narrowly losing out on the 2018 Calder Trophy.