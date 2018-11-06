Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Sets up power-play goal
Keller manufactured a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 home loss to the Flyers.
Keller is unsurprisingly leading the Coyotes in points with five goals and just as many helpers through 13 games. A key catalyst behind his early season success has been a shooting percentage of 17.9 -- which is yet another team-best value. Arizona's top-line, power-play forward may be playing with a chip on his shoulder after narrowly losing out on the 2018 Calder Trophy.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Second straight two-point game•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Breaks out with two points•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Upgraded to top line•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Finishes preseason with seven points•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Makes immediate NHL impact•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Considered top rookie in March•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...