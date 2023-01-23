Keller scored three goals in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Both of Keller's hat tricks in his career have come this season -- his other one was Dec. 11 versus the Flyers. The winger had been limited to four points and a minus-9 rating over the first 11 games in January, so this was enough to break him out of his quiet stretch. The 24-year-old is up to 18 tallies, 41 points, 109 shots on net, 33 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 47 outings overall.