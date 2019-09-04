Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Signs eight-year extension
Keller signed an eight-year, $57.2 million contract extension with Arizona on Wednesday.
Keller took a step back last year from an offensive standpoint, totaling 14 goals and 47 points in 82 games, but he showed his immense potential as a playmaker and a scorer during his rookie campaign in 2017-18, racking up 23 goals and 65 points in 82 appearances. The 21-year-old forward is a prime bounce-back candidate for the 2019-20 season, and should threaten the 20-goal, 70-point marks on an annual basis for the duration of his monster deal with the Coyotes. Arizona is a team on the rise, and Keller is poised to be a huge part of the team's ascension.
