Keller logged an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Keller set up a Nick Schmaltz tally at 1:24 of the second period. Over the last eight games, Keller has five goals and four assists as he continues to lead the charge on offense for the Coyotes. He's up to 12 tallies, 18 helpers, 66 shots and a minus-7 rating through 30 contests this season. He's never had a point-per-game season, but he had 63 points in 67 outings last year, so it's not too strange to see the 24-year-old continuing his success in 2022-23.