Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Snags assist in win
Keller dished an assist and fired three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.
Keller set up Carl Soderberg's tally in the first period. Keller has found his game in December with three goals and five assists in his last eight outings. The 21-year-old is up to 24 points, including 11 on the power play, as well as 110 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating through 36 contests. Fantasy owners who were patient with him during November, when he had seven points in 15 appearances, are now reaping the rewards of his consistent production.
