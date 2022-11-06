Keller recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Keller had the secondary helper on Brett Ritchie's go-ahead goal with 36 seconds left in the third period. The assist was Keller's fourth point in the last four games. The winger has continued his success from last year early in 2022-23, racking up three goals, eight assists and 20 shots on net in 11 contests, though he also owns a minus-9 rating. If he keeps hovering around a point-per-game pace, most fantasy managers can overcome his plus-minus struggles, which are a product of playing big minutes on a bad team.