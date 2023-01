Keller scored in Arizona's 2-1 loss to Winnipeg on Sunday.

Keller's goal came at 11:02 of the second period to tie the game at 1-1. He was held off the scoresheet in his previous three games and was limited to one assist in six contests from Jan. 5-14, but perhaps his performance Sunday will mark the end of his cold spell. The 24-year-old has 15 goals and 38 points in 43 games this season.