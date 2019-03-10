Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Solid in win
Keller dished out two assists, one on the power play, and five shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
The 20-year-old was able to collect his second-straight game with a point, and now has 44 in 68 games this campaign. More points could be on the way for Keller, as he's averaged 3:55 of power-play ice time in his last 10 games. With the Coyotes in the thick of the playoff race, Keller will likely be relied upon heavily going forward.
