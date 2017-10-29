Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Stays hot against Devils
Keller scored a beautiful goal in Saturday's loss to the Devils.
The Coyotes have matched their worst start in franchise history, but the rookie sensation has been tremendous. Keller is currently riding a five-game point streak, compiling five goals and eight points in that span. The 19-year-old pick-pocketed Devils' rookie Nico Hischier for a great goal Saturday and is thriving on the top line and first power-play unit. The front runner for the Calder Trophy is an automatic roll right now.
