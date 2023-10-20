Keller tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Keller extended Arizona's lead to 2-0 early in the second period, burying a cross-ice feed from Nick Schmaltz before returning the favor on Schmaltz's goal later in the frame. The 25-year-old Keller is off to another strong start this year, tallying two goals and five points through his first four games after posting career highs in goals (37) and assists (86) in a breakout campaign last season.