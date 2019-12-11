Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Stays hot with helper
Keller registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.
Keller's play has improved of late, with a goal and seven helpers in his last 10 appearances. He's up to 21 points (11 on the power play) and 90 shots through 33 games this season. It's not too late to attempt to trade for him at a discount in fantasy, but his price is on the rise since he's shed his slow start.
