Keller notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Keller has logged a power-play helper in each of the last two games. He has a goal and three assists over his last five outings. Keller continues to lead the charge for the Coyotes with 21 points, 71 shots on net, 16 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 23 appearances. He's earned 12 of his points on the power play, and that role should further boost Keller's appeal as a solid scoring-only option in fantasy.