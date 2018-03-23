Keller collected a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-5 road loss to the Hurricanes.

Arizona's seventh overall pick from the 2016 draft keeps strengthening his bid for the Calder Trophy. He's up to 21 goals and 36 assists without missing a game so far this season. It can be tough to use a keeper slot on a forward given the relative depth at the position, but if you're lucky enough to own Keller, we recommend doing just that since it might not be long before he blossoms into a point-per-game player for the 'Yotes.