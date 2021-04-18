Keller scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Keller's second-period tally tied the game at 2-2 as the Coyotes worked their way to a comeback win. The 22-year-old forward was reunited with Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland on the top line. Keller has 13 goals, 31 points, 96 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 45 contests this year.