Keller scored a power-play goal and had a pair of shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Predators in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
Keller, who logged a team-leading 18:45 of ice time, buried a look from the slot to give Arizona a 3-0 lead with just over four minutes left in the first period. Keller slumped to a career-low 44 points during the regular season but his combination of skill and playing time will keep him on the fantasy map.
