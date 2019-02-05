Keller notched two even-strength assists and had five shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to Dallas.

Known for his vision more than scoring touch early in his NHL career, Keller collected his fifth multi-assist game of the campaign. The 20-year-old is now up to 26 assists and 37 points in 52 games, but has an ugly minus-14 rating. It's worth noting that Keller logged a team-high 7:05 of power-play time in Monday's loss.