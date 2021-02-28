Keller scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Keller's second-period tally briefly tied the game at 1-1. The 22-year-old winger has six goals and 14 points in 21 appearances this season. He's added 53 shots on net, a plus-2 rating 12 PIM, but his scoring potential is what will get fantasy managers' attention. Keller skated on a line with Christian Dvorak and Lawson Crouse with Conor Garland (lower body) out.