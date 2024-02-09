Keller scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Keller racked up 14 points over 13 games in January and picked up where he left off in the Coyotes' first game back from the All-Star break. The 25-year-old forward's goal in the third period made things interesting, though the Coyotes couldn't complete the comeback. Keller has 21 tallies, 46 points, 147 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 49 appearances this season in a top-line role.