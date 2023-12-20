Keller scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Keller's third-period marker tied the game at 3-3. The 25-year-old has scored in back-to-back games, giving him seven points through nine outings in December. It's a tad slower than his usual scoring pace, but it's still solid work from the first-line winger. Keller has 11 goals, 27 points, 94 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 31 contests this season.