Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Tallies two points
Keller scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 2-1 win over the Canucks on Wednesday.
Keller now has 18 goals and 30 assists on the season. Heading into the year, there were a lot of pundits and hockey minds who thought the 19-year-old was the top prospect and a favorite for the Calder. While Mathew Barzal and Brock Boeser have overshadowed him, it's hard to call Keller anything other than a success, especially with the general lack of talent that currently plagues the Coyotes.
