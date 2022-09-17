Keller (leg) thinks he'll be fine for Arizona's season opener on Oct. 13, but he's not sure if he'll ready for the start of training camp on Sept. 22, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Keller suffered a fractured leg during a game against San Jose on March 30. He underwent surgery and initially was given a timetable of 4-6 months. Although the injury cut his 2021-22 campaign short, it was still a bounce back season for him. He finished with 28 goals and 63 points in 67 contests.