Keller scored two goals and also tallied an assist during Saturday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.

For the second time in three games, Keller finished with three points and now has 46 points in 2019-20, in 67 appearances. He'll likely come up short in his quest to equal his 65-point sophomore campaign, but nonetheless, Keller has had a productive season and appears set for a strong finish to his year.