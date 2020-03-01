Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Three points in win
Keller scored two goals and also tallied an assist during Saturday's 5-2 win over Buffalo.
For the second time in three games, Keller finished with three points and now has 46 points in 2019-20, in 67 appearances. He'll likely come up short in his quest to equal his 65-point sophomore campaign, but nonetheless, Keller has had a productive season and appears set for a strong finish to his year.
