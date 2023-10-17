Keller scored a power-play goal in Monday's 2-1 road loss against the Rangers.

Keller's marker at 5:00 of the second period, with helpers from Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley, leveled the score at 1-1. That's how things stayed until midway through the third period, but neither Keller nor the rest of the Coyotes could cobble together any additional offense. Keller has a goal and three points through two games, and he'll look to get on the stat sheet again Tuesday against the Islanders.