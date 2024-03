Keller scored a pair of goals in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Chicago.

Keller opened the scoring in the first period, beating Arvid Soderblom with a long-range wrister, before adding a second goal 11 seconds into the second on a breakaway. The 25-year-old Keller had been scuffling a bit of late -- he came into Sunday with just one goal and two points in his previous five games. Overall, he's up to 25 goals and 55 points through 61 games this season after posting 37 goals and 86 points in 2022-23.