Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Two goals Thursday
Keller scored a power-play goal and an even strength goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.
Both of Keller's goals came in a wild second period that saw each team strike twice after failing to score before the first intermission. The seventh overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft registered two helpers in three games last year and has come out of the gate even hotter this season with three goals and an assist through four games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...