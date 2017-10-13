Play

Keller scored a power-play goal and an even strength goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.

Both of Keller's goals came in a wild second period that saw each team strike twice after failing to score before the first intermission. The seventh overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft registered two helpers in three games last year and has come out of the gate even hotter this season with three goals and an assist through four games.

