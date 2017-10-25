Keller collected two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

The surging rookie now sports a three-game point streak to propel him to six goals and 10 points for the campaign. Incredibly, despite his excellent offensive production, Keller still owns a minus-8 rating for the campaign. With Arizona winless and allowing goals in bunches, his upside will remain capped in settings including plus-minus until the Coyotes turn things around defensively. Overall, though, Keller's fantasy arrow continues to point straight up.