Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Two more helpers in loss
Keller collected two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
The surging rookie now sports a three-game point streak to propel him to six goals and 10 points for the campaign. Incredibly, despite his excellent offensive production, Keller still owns a minus-8 rating for the campaign. With Arizona winless and allowing goals in bunches, his upside will remain capped in settings including plus-minus until the Coyotes turn things around defensively. Overall, though, Keller's fantasy arrow continues to point straight up.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Scores twice in 5-4 loss•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Two goals Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Picks up another assist Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Will play Monday•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Signs entry-level contract with Coyotes•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Back in action from upper-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...