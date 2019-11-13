Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Two-point effort in SO win
Keller scored and tallied a power-play assist, finishing Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blues with two points.
Keller got his night started with an unassisted goal at 6:47 of the second period to tie the game 1-1. He wasn't done there, as the 21-year-old collected an assist on Conor Garland's power-play equalizer, giving Keller his first multi-point game since Oct. 17. Through 19 games, he's found the scoresheet 13 times.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Delivers two power-play helpers•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Sets up game-tying goal•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Registers assist•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Signs eight-year extension•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Paces squad in points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.