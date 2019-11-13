Keller scored and tallied a power-play assist, finishing Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blues with two points.

Keller got his night started with an unassisted goal at 6:47 of the second period to tie the game 1-1. He wasn't done there, as the 21-year-old collected an assist on Conor Garland's power-play equalizer, giving Keller his first multi-point game since Oct. 17. Through 19 games, he's found the scoresheet 13 times.