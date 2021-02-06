Keller scored a power-play goal that proved to be the game-winner and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Blues.

The goal was an absolute beauty, as he took a pass from Phil Kessel while crossing the St. Louis blue line at full speed then tucking the puck between Ville Husso's legs as he cut across the front of the net. Keller had only one point (an assist) over his prior eight games, however, and on the season the 22-year-old had three goals and six points through 11 contests.