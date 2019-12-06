Play

Keller had two assists in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

The 21-year-old didn't generate any shots on goal, but he did figure in on both of Phil Kessel's power-play tallies. That gave Keller a modest three-game point streak (one goal, three assists) and points in five of his last seven. Keller has five goals and 14 assists in 30 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories