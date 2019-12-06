Keller had two assists in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

The 21-year-old didn't generate any shots on goal, but he did figure in on both of Phil Kessel's power-play tallies. That gave Keller a modest three-game point streak (one goal, three assists) and points in five of his last seven. Keller has five goals and 14 assists in 30 games this season.