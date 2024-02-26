Keller (upper body) will not be an option against Montreal on Tuesday after head coach Andre Tourigny told reporters, "It will take a few days ... Not tomorrow," per Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site.

Keller has been rolling of late with five goals and eight helpers in his last 15 contests, including five power-play points. There are several options to replace Keller on the top line but Jason Zucker could be in line for a promotion to the first group while Logan Cooley might move up to the No. 1 power-play unit.