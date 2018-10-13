Keller, who has gotten off to a slow start, will shift to a first-line winger position for Saturday's game against the Sabres, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.

The 2018 Calder Trophy finalist has a lone assist representing his point through the first three games, but Keller will emerge from second-line center to accompany Derek Stepan and Richard Panik as a flanker on the top unit in the upcoming contest. Arizona's seventh overall pick from the 2016 draft, Keller generated 23 goals and 65 points -- including six tallies and 14 helpers on the man advantage -- with the 'Yotes last season.