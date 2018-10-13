Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Upgraded to top line
Keller, who has gotten off to a slow start, will shift to a first-line winger position for Saturday's game against the Sabres, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
The 2018 Calder Trophy finalist has a lone assist representing his point through the first three games, but Keller will emerge from second-line center to accompany Derek Stepan and Richard Panik as a flanker on the top unit in the upcoming contest. Arizona's seventh overall pick from the 2016 draft, Keller generated 23 goals and 65 points -- including six tallies and 14 helpers on the man advantage -- with the 'Yotes last season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Finishes preseason with seven points•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Makes immediate NHL impact•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Considered top rookie in March•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Posts fourth consecutive multi-point game•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Stretches point streak to seven games•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Sets franchise record Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...