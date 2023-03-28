Keller logged an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.
Keller has racked up 11 goals and 11 assists during his 13-game point streak. The 24-year-old owns the longest streak during the franchise's Arizona era, and he's not mailing it in to close out the year. The winger is up to 81 points, 201 shots on net, 43 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 75 appearances.
