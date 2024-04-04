Keller registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Canucks.

Keller helped out on a Dylan Guenther tally in the third period. During his nine-game point streak, Keller has seven goals and seven assists. The 25-year-old continues to be a leader on offense for the Coyotes with 32 goals, 37 helpers, 28 power-play points, 206 shots on net and a minus-21 rating through 71 contests in a top-line role. Keller's hot offense down the stretch means he should be a lock for most fantasy lineups.