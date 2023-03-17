Keller notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.
During Keller's seven-game point streak, he has six goals and seven helpers. The 24-year-old isn't slowing down late in the season. He leads the Coyotes with 31 goals and 72 points through 69 appearances.
