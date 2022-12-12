Keller scored three goals, including the OT winner, in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.
Keller opened the scoring Sunday with a power-play goal midway through the first period. He'd tie the game 2-2 with his second tally in the second period before capping off the hat trick with the overtime winner. Keller's huge game snapped a streak of nine contests without a goal. The 24-year-old winger now has 10 goals and 16 assists through 26 games this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Provides helper in win•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Earns assist Monday•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Helpers in three straight games•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Grabs helper in win•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Keeps streak alive with goal•