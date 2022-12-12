Keller scored three goals, including the OT winner, in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Keller opened the scoring Sunday with a power-play goal midway through the first period. He'd tie the game 2-2 with his second tally in the second period before capping off the hat trick with the overtime winner. Keller's huge game snapped a streak of nine contests without a goal. The 24-year-old winger now has 10 goals and 16 assists through 26 games this season.