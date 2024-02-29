Keller (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Toronto on Thursday, Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site reports.

At this point, Keller should probably be considered a long shot to play against Ottawa on Friday given the team's back-to-back schedule, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old forward was struggling to find the back of the net with just one goal on 18 shots in his last eight outings. Despite the slump, Keller should be in line for a top-six role once given the all-clear.