Ingram allowed two goals on 20 shots in Wednesday's 6-5 win against the Blues.

Ingram was inserted into the game early in the second period after Karel Vejmelka allowed four goals on just 11 shots. Michael Carcone and Nick Schmaltz staked Ingram to a 6-5 lead midway through the second period, but the backup was unable to secure the win. In fact, Ingram took an undeserved loss after the two late goals.