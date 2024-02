Ingram's undisclosed injury from Wednesday's game versus the Wild is expected to keep him out for 7-10 days, Patrick Brown of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Ingram didn't play in the third period Wednesday, and now he'll be sidelined for a short time. Karel Vejmelka will likely get a majority of the playing time while Ingram is out, while Matt Villalta could be brought up from AHL Tucson to serve as backup.