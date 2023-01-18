Ingram surrendered three goals on 40 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Ingram had a shaky 58-second span in the third period that looked like it would sink the Coyotes, but they responded with two goals to tie the game a few minutes later. In the shootout, Ingram made a pair of saves to secure the win. While this was just his second win in his last four outings, he's allowed just nine goals on 129 shots in that span. The 25-year-old improved to 3-9-1 with a 3.67 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 13 starts. Karel Vejmelka has struggled lately, so the door is open for Ingram to snatch more playing time.