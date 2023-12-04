Ingram will tend the twine for Monday's home clash with Washington, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram will be making his seventh consecutive appearance in the crease while also riding a four-game winning streak. During that run of victories, the 26-year-old backstop has posted a 1.23 GAA, a .961 save percentage and one shutout. The Coyotes will have a few extra days off after Monday's tilt, so fantasy managers can likely expect Ingram to continue to carry the load -- if his performance warrants it -- at least until a back-to-back versus Buffalo and Pittsburgh on Dec. 11 and 12, respectively.