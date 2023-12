Ingram will patrol the home crease versus St. Louis on Saturday, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Ingram has been hot of late, winning his last three starts while giving up only four goals on 96 shots. Ingram has gone 9-3-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .922 save percentage, separating himself from Karel Vejmelka as the top option in Arizona's crease. The Blues are averaging 3.00 goals and 29.4 shots per game.