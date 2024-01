Ingram will tend the twine at home Thursday against the Islanders, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram and Karel Vejmelka have been starting every other game over the Yotes' last seven contests and it's Ingram's turn in the crease. The fact that the 26-year-old backstop is coming off a 28-save shutout performance versus Anaheim on Friday certainly isn't hurting his case to get more opportunities. Look for the goalie rotation to continue for the foreseeable future.