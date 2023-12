Ingram will tend the twine on the road against the Penguins on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Ingram takes the second game of the Yotes' back-to-back after Karel Vejmelka got the not versus Buffalo on Monday. Prior to getting the night off, Ingram played in nine straight contests in which he registered a 5-4-0 record and 2.33 GAA. At this point, Ingram appears to have supplanted Vejmleka as the preferred option in the crease.